Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool FC’s summer transfer priorities

Liverpool FC’s priority in the summer transfer window is signing a new winger, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC finished third and without a trophy last season and the Reds will be eager to mount a title challenge as they they try and wrestle the trophy back from Manchester City next season.

The Merseyside outfit have already completed the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig but the Reds continue to be linked with further additions.

Now, reporter Romano has outlined what he believes to be the Merseyside outfit’s priorities for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Romano said: “Yes, the plan is signing new wingers because they will lose Salah and Mane for some weeks because of the African Cup of Nations, so that is why they’re now thinking about this situation with the wingers

“So, the priority is signing new players in attacking positions, selling some players such as Shaqiri or Origi, then signing a striker, and then moving for a midfielder, it’s not a priority for Liverpool at the moment the midfielders, as of today.”

Liverpool FC suffered a dramatic slump in form in the Premier League midway through last season but the Reds managed to string together a series of positive results towards the end of the campaign as they climbed up the table and finished third.

