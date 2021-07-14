Joe Gomez updates Liverpool FC fans on his and Virgil van Dijk’s recovery

Joe Gomez has revealed that he and Virgil van Dijk helped each other out during the Liverpool FC duo’s long roads to recovery from injury.

Both defenders have been out of action since the start of last season after having suffered serious knee injuries in the opening weeks of the campaign with the Reds.

Neither of the pair made another appearance for Liverpool FC last season as the Reds struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League and ultimately ended up in third place in the table.

Both Gomez and Van Dijk are aiming to be fit for the start of the season for the Reds as they work on their fitness levels behind the scenes at Melwood.

England international Gomez has now revealed that having Van Dijk to support him during the rehabilitation phase was crucial.

Asked about having Van Dijk to turn to during his rehabilitation, Gomez told Liverpool FC’s website: “It was massive.

“There were so many moments, right at the beginning, when we were at home on the sofa and couldn’t move, and we were FaceTiming and speaking about things. It’s someone to relate to, to vent to at times when you’re frustrated, so it was massive.

“I think we’re both thankful to have had each other – it was cruel circumstances, but it definitely made things easier.”

Gomez also revealed that he is aiming to be fit for the start of the season, but admitted that it may take some time for him to regain full match fitness.

He continued: “Obviously after such a long layoff, it’s not a case of just being thrown in the deep end; we’ll probably have to do some adaptations, the likes of myself and Virgil.

“That’s where it’s nice to work alongside each other – we had different injuries, but we’ve been in it together all the way. There’ll be days where we have to do something more suitable for us, but to do team training today after such a long time means a lot. I think speaking for us both, we loved every minute of it.

“We’re all working towards one goal to try and play our part come the start of the season. Everyone is on their own journeys, but having the people around you to work with in such a good environment and such good facilities, it makes it a lot easier.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip