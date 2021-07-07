FC Porto are interested in a deal to sign Liverpool FC winger Harry Wilson this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Welsh attacker began his youth career at the Merseyside club and has been shipped out on loan for most of his senior career with the Reds.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Wrexham, most recently spent the season on loan to Cardiff City, where he scored seven goals in 37 appearances in the Championship.

Wilson’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2023 so his future could become a talking point in the current transfer window.

Castles has now claimed that FC Porto are among the clubs keeping tabs on the Liverpool FC midfielder this summer as the Reds aim to make a decision on his long-term future.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “Harry Wilson is an interesting one.

“There was an expectation that he might turn into a first-team player for Liverpool. Instead, he has spent two-and-a-half seasons on loan in the Championship and one in the Premier League at Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

“He has two years left on his contract. If Liverpool are going to sell, you’d think this is the summer to sell him.

“He has been a significant international for Wales. Benfica have been in interested in signing him. There was some work on the deal only for Jorge Jesus to say he didn’t want him. There has been a stop placed on that potential transaction.

“What I’m hearing is there is now interest from Porto in the player. That interest is driven by Sergio Conceicao. He is the coach who led them to the title last season and provided them with success in the Champions League.

“I don’t think it’s a priority for them. They’d like to sign another Liverpool player, Marko Grujic who they had on loan last season.

“Before they try and get that deal done, they need to try to get a striker in [before they’ll look at signing Wilson].”

Wilson has made 29 appearances for the Wales senior team since 2013, scoring five goals for his country.

Liverpool FC are likely to be looking to rejig their squad this summer as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

The Reds finished third and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip