Declan Rice would be a good signing for Liverpool FC this summer, according to John Barnes.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool FC endured a disappointing campaign last term as a mid-season slump caused them to fall away in the title race, and they also failed to impress in the cup competitions.

The Merseyside outfit did find some improved form towards the end of the campaign as they managed to surge up the table in the final few weeks and secure a third-placed finish ahead of Chelsea FC.

All eyes will now be on the summer transfer window and potential incoming signings at Anfield as Klopp prepares for the new campaign.

West Ham United midfielder Rice, 22, has been earning lots of praise for his form for the Hammers lately and the England midfielder scored two goals and made one assist in 32 Premier League games last term.

Liverpool FC could well be on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer after Georginio Wijnaldum left the club on a free transfer to join PSG at the end of the season.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Barnes has now explained why he thinks that Rice would be a great signing for the Anfield club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by The Sun, Barnes said: “There have been suggestions that Declan Rice is a target for Liverpool and he would be a good fit for them.

“Liverpool like central midfield players who work hard.

“Declan Rice isn’t going to come in and score lots of goals, he’s not going to be creative, he’s not a midfield player like David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool don’t need that.

“The kind of players Liverpool need are players like Rice or Yves Bissouma, hard-working midfield players who get the ball forward, make tackles, win the ball and keep it quite simple.

“He’s similar to Jordan Henderson in that way. So if he wants to come to Liverpool, he has the right profile for them.”

