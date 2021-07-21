Steve Nicol questions whether 24-year-old could play role required for Liverpool FC

Diogo Jota could play in midfield for Liverpool FC next season but he won’t be able to fill the more defensive role of Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield, according to Steve Nicol.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a new midfield recruit this summer as they aim to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield after the Dutch midfielder completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum was a constant presence in the Liverpool FC team last season as he featured in all 38 of the Reds’ Premier League games, scoring two goals in the process.

Despite the transfer speculation, it has also been suggested that Liverpool FC may not look to bring in a replacement for Wijnaldum this summer and could instead turn to an internal solution.

Former Reds star Nicol believes that 24-year-old Portuguese attacker Jota could certainly fit into the Liverpool FC midfield but he is not convinced that he would be able to perform the defensive work needed for the role.

Asked if Jota could help to fill the void left by Wijnaldum’s exit, Nicol told ESPN FC: “I think Jota could be play in midfield but it’s the question defensively.

“If we look at what Liverpool did so well under Klopp, it was the three forward and three midfielder who are good football players but work their tails off to get the ball back and get it to the middle three.

“The likes of Jota and [Thiago] Alcantara weakens them defensively.”

Liverpool FC, who finished third in the table last season, will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

