Luis Garcia makes prediction about Liverpool FC’s front three

Luis Garcia believes that Liverpool FC’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be back on form next season.

The Reds suffered something of a disappointing campaign last term as they struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League and ended up failing to challenge for the title.

The Merseyside outfit were without key defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of the campaign and they ended up scrapping for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC ended up securing a third-placed finish thanks to an upturn in form towards the end of the season as they booked their spot in the Champions League for next term.

Salah netted 22 goals in the Premier League last season, while Mane scored 11 times and Firmino managed nine strikes in the top flight for the Reds.

The trio also notched up a total of 19 assists in the Premier League for their team-mates last season.

Former Liverpool FC star Luis Garcia reckons that the attacking trio are set to find their best form for the Reds next term and he is tipping them to hit better numbers in front of goal in the forthcoming campaign.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Luis Garcia said: “You could see Mane wasn’t in the best shape scoring goals but Salah was outstanding once again. Firmino was a little low.

“[Diogo] Jota and [Takumi] Minamino can add a little more this season. They have other who can add a little more.

“They’ll be fine. I think with a good pre-season they’ll be back scoring goals.”

