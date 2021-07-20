Luis Garcia: Liverpool FC do not need to strengthen in this position

Liverpool FC do not necessarily need to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to Luis Garcia.

The Dutch midfielder moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after having been a regular fixture in the Reds team last term.

Wijnaldum featured in all 38 of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games last season and it has inevitably been suggested that the Reds need to bring in a new midfielder to fill the gap in their squad.

However, former Reds star Luis Garcia believes that Liverpool FC are not necessarily in need of a new midfielder this summer and he feels that the Merseyside outfit should not splash the cash just for the sake of it.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Luis Garcia said when asked who Liverpool FC should sign to replace Wijnaldum: “To be honest, I’m happy with the way the team looks at the moment.

“It’s true Wijnaldum was a big, big player for the team. During the season, we’ve seen changes with the likes of Curtis Jones, who played a fantastic role, Takumi Minamino, who has been enjoying his time at the club after his loan, as well as the likes of [Jordan] Henderson and Fabinho who couldn’t play [in midfield] a lot because we had to change their role to play at centre-half.

“I like the way it looks at the moment. Of course, if someone comes on the market who can help [Liverpool FC might consider them].

“It’s difficult to find the right player in the right spot. I think Liverpool have done a great job in the past few years of not buying for buying sake.”

Curtis Jones, 20, scored one goal and made two assists in 24 Premier League outings for Liverpool FC last season as they finished in second place in the top-flight table.

The Reds will be looking to mount a title challenge next season after they ended up in third place and without a trophy last term.

