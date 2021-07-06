Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool FC unlikely to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Liverpool FC are not likely to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 6 July 2021, 05:15 UK
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Nike Football)

Liverpool FC are not likely to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

There have been recent reports suggesting that Liverpool FC may try to bring the France international to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

Mbappe’s situation at PSG has been a source of speculation in recent weeks due mainly to the fact that his contract with the French club is due to expire next summer.

Now, respected Italian journalist Romano has poured cold water on suggestions that Liverpool FC could complete a swoop for the 22-year-old attacker, saying that Mbappe will either end up signing a new deal with PSG or moving to Real Madrid.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “I’ve said many times that [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi is directly involved in the negotiation with Mbappe for a new contract. He is really pushing to extend the contract. Let’s see if they can find an agreement.

“Real Madrid are still waiting to see what happens this summer or next summer.

“But with Liverpool there is nothing. They’re fake rumours. It’s only PSG or Real Madrid – and PSG are still pushing.

“Nasser is 100 per cent sure Mbappe is staying because he’s working hard on this. He wants to keep Mbappe. He’s going out of his way.”

Mbappe, who was part of the France squad that lost to Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2020, scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 31 Ligue 1 games for PSG last season.

He scored a staggering 45 goals in all competitions for PSG and also notched up 10 assists for his club team-mates.

