Paul Merson makes prediction about Liverpool FC next season

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool FC will be a “different animal” in the Premier League next season following the return of Virgil van Dijk from injury.

The Reds were without the Netherlands defender for most of last season due to a serious knee injury and Jurgen Klopp’s men also missed fellow defender Joe Gomez for much of the campaign.

The duo have been working on their fitness levels lately and will be aiming to make themselves available for the start of the new Premier League season next month.

Liverpool FC endured a dramatic slump in form midway through last season but they were able to step their game up in the closing weeks of the campaign to secure a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Klopp will be aiming for his side to be major Premier League title contenders next season as they aim to wrestle the trophy back from Manchester City.

And former Arsenal star Merson feels that the Reds, with some further signings this summer and the return of Van Dijk, will be one of the main challengers for the title next season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Liverpool will be a different animal with Virgil Van Dijk back. He gets them pushed up and playing on the halfway line.

“Last season was a wake-up call for them and they will be massive contenders this time around.

“I think they will sign players too, and the front three will be fresher. They will have a point to prove.”

