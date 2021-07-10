Liverpool FC are long-term admirers of Renato Sanches but it remains to be seen if the Reds will make a move for the Portugal international this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old Lille midfielder earned lots of admirers for his fine performances for Portugal at Euro 2020, where he made four appearances for his country.

Sanches was also in fine form for Lille last season as he scored one goal and made three assists in 23 Ligue 1 games for the French side to help them to win the title ahead of PSG.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in landing the midfielder in recent days as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Respected Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that the Merseyside outfit are indeed long-term admirers of the midfielder, but it is not clear whether the Reds will make an approach to sign him this summer or not.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said of Sanches: “I love this player. I understand the rumours. The fans are excited about Renato.

“When he was at Swansea he wasn’t ready to have an impact in the Premier League but he is now.

“Liverpool are thinking of this type of midfielder. They’ve always been scouting Renato. It is not only Liverpool. There are four or five clubs interested.

“At the moment, I’m told there is no advanced negotiation because Liverpool have different priorities.

“They might sign a replacement for [Georginio] Wijnaldum in the window but it’s not a priority. They like the player but it’s not advanced.”

Sanches made a total of 45 appearances for club and country last season, scoring three goals and making three assists.

