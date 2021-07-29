Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool FC or Manchester City should be looking to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.

The 25-year-old attacker’s future has been a talking point over the last few weeks and he has been linked with a potential move away from Villa Park.

Grealish was in good form for Villa last season and he scored six goals and made 10 assists in 26 Premier League games for the Villains.

The attacking midfielder, who made 38 appearances in all competitions for club and country last term, also made two assists in five games for England at Euro 2020 to help the Three Lions reach the final.

Manchester United have been touted as a possible destination for Grealish in the past, but former Red Devils defender Ferdinand reckons that he should be a top transfer target for the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City instead.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said of Grealish: “Does he improve every team in the Premier League? Yes he does, end of argument. He improves every team.

“If I’m Liverpool, I’m going to get him. If I’m Man City, I’m taking him. Because he improves them. He improves Chelsea, 100 per cent. Whoever’s got the money to pay for him, do it.

“If Liverpool bought him it would be a bolt out of the blue. He improves them and then it’s like, ‘wow’.”

Liverpool FC are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season and they will kick off their campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on August 15.

