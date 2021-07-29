Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool FC’s plans for next summer signings

Liverpool FC’s priority in the summer transfer window is bringing in a new attacker, followed by a midfielder, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having only brought in defender Ibrahama Konate from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal.

Liverpool FC are likely to be on the lookout for a number of other new signings this summer as Klopp aims to put together a squad capable of wrestling the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City next season.

The Merseyside outfit finished third and without a trophy last season and they will be determined to be one of the main contenders for the top flight this term.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC are not on an immediate lookout for a new midfielder this summer despite the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain.

Instead, he claims, the Reds are more focused on attacking reinforcements at the moment.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “There are a lot of questions about Liverpool… I’m not surprised.

“I’m sorry for Liverpool fans that someone in social media is sharing fake news. I’m not talking about top journalists but fake journalists are sharing fake news saying, ‘done deal for Renato Sanches’.

“Liverpool’s strategy is selling players like [Xherdan] Shaqiri, [Harry] Wilson and [Marko] Grujic.

“Immediately after, they’ll be thinking about a new midfielder but it’s not a priority now.

“The priority is attacking players – and then they’ll think on the potential midfielder as an opportunity.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

