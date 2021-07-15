Fabrizio Romano reveals the key signing Liverpool FC are looking to make

Liverpool FC are looking to bring in a new striker ahead of a midfielder in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad and build a team capable of wrestling the Premier League trophy back from Manchester City next season.

Liverpool FC have already bolstered their options at the back this summer with the signing of Ibrahim Konate from RB Leipzig in a deal that was confirmed back in May.

The Merseyside outfit have also been credited with an interest in adding to their options in midfield this summer following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer.

However, reporter Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool FC’s priority is to bring in attacking reinforcements, mainly because they are set to lose the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane midway through the season due to their participations in the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast this week, Romano said: “Let’s clarify about Liverpool and midfielders.

“As I said in the last podcast about the Renato Sanches rumours, Liverpool will sign a midfielder only when they have the opportunity.

“Their priority is to sign a striker or offensive player because they’ll lose Salah and Mane to the Africa Cup Of Nations for some weeks.

“They’re looking for a striker more than a midfielder.”

Liverpool FC finished third in the Premier League and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip