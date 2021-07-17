Liverpool FC could have a decent shot at signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC finished third and without a trophy last season and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his team to mount a title challenge as they aim to wrestle the top-flight trophy back from Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid star Saul has been touted as a potential target for Liverpool FC in recent days as the Reds look to add to their options in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Saul was a regular fixture in the Atletico Madrid team last season as he made 33 appearances in the Spanish league to help them win the title, scoring two goals and making one assist in the process.

Italian journalist Romano has now suggested that a move to Liverpool FC could be on the cards for the 26-year-old after Atletico bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Saul could be an opportunity [for Liverpool FC].

“They consider him a potential opportunity because he’s prepared – [but] he doesn’t want – to leave Atletico Madrid after they signed De Paul.

“If they have an opportunity to sell Saul, they’re open to it.

“Let’s see what happens with FC Barcelona [and Saul]. There is an interest but the priority is a winger or striker.”

