Youri Tielemans would be a good fit for Liverpool FC as the Reds look to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to Gabriele Marcotti.

The Reds are thought to be on the lookout for a new midfielder this summer as they aim to bring in a new player following Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier in the window.

Liverpool FC are looking to bolster their squad as they aim to put together a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Tielemans has been linked with a possible move to Anfield in recent days, with the 24-year-old having impressed for Leicester City last season.

The Belgian midfielder featured in all 38 of the Foxes’ Premier League games last season and scored six goals and made four assists to help them to finish in fifth place in the table.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will make an official move to land the Belgium international – and reporter Marcotti has now suggested that Leicester City are not looking to sell the midfielder this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Marcotti said: “For Liverpool’s style of play, the best option [to replace Wijnaldum] is Youri Tielemans.

“Although my understanding is that I’m not sure he’s going to be available. So watch that space.”

Tielemans, who made four appearances for Belgium at Euro 2020, scored nine goals in all competitions for Leicester City last term.

