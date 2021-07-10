Liverpool FC are ready to make a £34m bid to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that the Reds are looking at a potential deal to sign the Spain international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Saul is attracting a lot of interest from clubs around Europe despite a challenging season for the Spanish midfielder at Atletico.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are positioned at the front of the queue in England as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepare to make an offer in the region of £34m.

AS go on to report that the 26-year-old wants to leave Atletico this summer but it remains to be seen whether a suitor will match the La Liga champions’ asking price.

The report goes on to state that Bayern Munich attempted to strike a deal with Saul back in March but the Bundesliga outfit failed in their attempts to sign the Atletico star.

Liverpool FC are looking to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to PSG and Saul could be a ready-made replacement for the Netherlands international, according to the story.

The Spanish media outlet highlight that Saul has five years left to run on his current deal at Atletico along with a £129m contract release clause.

