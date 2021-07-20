Steve Nicol rates Liverpool FC’s Premier League title chances

Steve Nicol has questioned whether Liverpool FC will be able to win the Premier League title next season with their squad as it stands.

The Reds are looking to build a team capable of wrestling back the Premier League trophy from Manchester City next term after they finished in third place and without a trophy last term.

Liverpool FC began their summer spending early by wrapping up a deal to bring in Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig back in May.

The Merseyside outfit are inevitably being linked with a number of other potential signings this summer as they look to get their squad ready for the new campaign.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has left the Reds potentially looking for midfield reinforcements.

Former Reds star Nicol is not convinced about who the Merseyside outfit should look to bring in to replace Wijnaldum and he feels that Liverpool FC will come up short against Manchester City in the title race next season unless they make the right additions.

Asked about who Liverpool FC should look to sign to replace Wijnaldum, Nicol told ESPN FC: “It’s difficult to find the right player.

“I still think they need to go and get somebody who can be and play the way Klopp did before [Thiago] Alcantara came. We all thought Alcantara was coming to give that little edge with the pass forward and be a little more cute. As much as he can bring that, I think it affects the middle three defensively.

“Teams were getting at Liverpool’s backline far too easy in the last six months of last season.

“I’m not so sure that what they have right now will be enough to challenge Manchester City.

“I don’t have a player in my mind right now where I’d say go and sign that [one]. I just have a question whether Alcantara is the man between Fabinho and [Jordan] Henderson. I think [Curtis] Jones can get better and do it eventually.

“I’m not quite 100 per cent right now with what they have they can get after Man City.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Norwich City on 14 August.

