Liverpool FC have failed with a £40m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Liverpool FC have launched an initial bid to sign the Atletico midfielder.

The same article states that the Reds had a £40m bid to sign Saul turned down as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this term.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are facing competition from FC Barcelona for the signing of Saul in the current transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo write that FC Barcelona have made an offer which is enticing to Saul and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone in an attempt to beat Liverpool FC to the Spanish midfielder’s signature.

The media outlet write that FC Barcelona could use Antoine Griezmann as a makeweight in a deal to sign Saul this summer.

Saul scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last term.

The Spain international has scored 43 times in 337 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Atletico.

Saul came through the ranks at Los Rojiblancos under Simeone.

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the Premier League last term.

