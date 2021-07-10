Liverpool FC are ready to pay £25m for Wolves winger Adama Traore in the current transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in signing the Spain international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Reds made a “surprise enquiry” for Traore on Wednesday as Liverpool FC look to improve their attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit have a lot of work to do to strike a deal for the 25-year-old in the current transfer window but Liverpool FC remain interested.

Football Insider state that Liverpool FC are willing to pay between £20m and £25m for Traore but the Wolves value the former FC Barcelona forward at around £50m.

The media outlet add that Wolves have dropped their asking price from £70m to £50m but the two Premier League clubs are still far apart in their valuation of Traore.

Wolves are ready to listen to offers for Traore as the West Midlands club looks to trim their wage bill, according to the report.

Traore has scored 10 times in 131 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Wolves.

The Spain international has played for FC Barcelona, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Wolves in his professional career so far.

