West Ham are interested in a potential swoop to sign Liverpool FC midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp could be willing to sacrifice Oxlade-Chamberlain in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen out of favour under Klopp due to a string of persistent injuries since his £40m move to Liverpool FC from Arsenal in 2017.

According to the same story, West Ham manager David Moyes is considering a swoop to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain as the Hammers struggle to get a deal over the line for West Brom playmaker Matheus Periera.

The Daily Express go on to report that West Brom are demanding a £25m transfer fee for Periera that would see West Ham sign the Baggies star on loan with an obligation to buy.

The media outlet write that West Ham are also looking to sign Chelsea FC playmaker Ross Barkley but the Hammers could step up their interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and made one assist in 13 games in the Premier League last term.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored 14 goals in 104 games over the past four seasons at the Anfield outfit.

The England international has netted 20 goals in 198 games during seven seasons at Arsenal.

