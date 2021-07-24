Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign Bobby Clark from Newcastle United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds are looking to sign the 16-year-old from their Premier League rivals to add Clarke to their youth set up at the Anfield outfit.

The same article states that Clark is rated as one of the best prospects at Newcastle and the teenager is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are at the front of the queue to sign the son of former Newcastle and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark this summer.

The report goes on to add that Jurgen Klopp’s willingness to give young talent a chance to shine in the first team could work in Liverpool FC’s favour in the race for Clark’s signature.

The Daily Mail write that Clark is being tipped for big things after the Newcastle youth player made his debut for the Under-18 side at the age of 14.

Liverpool FC have already signed France international Ibrahim Konate in a £40m deal from Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Reds finished in third place in the Premier League last term.

