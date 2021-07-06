Liverpool FC are eyeing a potential bid for West Ham star Declan Rice as Jurgen Klopp looks to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report in England.

Website Eurosport is reporting that Rice is ready to leave West Ham this summer despite David Moyes guiding the east London side into the Europa League.

The same article states that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea FC have all been linked with a swoop to sign the England international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Rice is aware of interest in his signature this summer and the former Republic of Ireland international would like to secure a move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Eurosport claim that Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United could have increased competition for Rice’s signature as Liverpool FC have also shown an interest in the Englishman.

The same article states that Liverpool FC and the two Manchester clubs have been assured by Rice’s representatives earlier this year that the holding midfielder would consider leaving London when he does decide to quit West Ham.

Chelsea FC remain the favourites to sign Rice given his previous history with the south west London side, having started in their youth system alongside Mason Mount, according to the report.

