Liverpool FC are in discussions with super-agent Mino Raiola about wrapping up a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC are in “active” negotiations with Raiola about a possible swoop to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

The same article states that PSV boss Roger Schmidt is expecting to lose Malen in the current transfer window following his impressive performances in Eredivisie.

According to the same story, the PSV manager wants to sell Malen before 21 July – when the Dutch side are set take on Turkish club Galatasaray in their Champions League qualifier.

TEAMtalk go on to quote another report from Dutch media outlet Voetbal International that claims Malen has been granted permission to speak to other clubs.

Liverpool FC are one of the clubs who have been in negotiations with the PSV forward’s representatives, according to the report.

Malen scored 19 goals and made eight assists in 32 games in the Dutch top flight last term.

The 22-year-old played for Ajax and Arsenal at youth level before he quit the Gunners to move to PSV in 2017.

Malen has netted 55 goals in 116 games in all competitions for PSV.

