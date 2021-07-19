Liverpool FC are under pressure from Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Liverpool FC are in talks with Malen about a potential move to the Anfield outfit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign a forward to provide cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ahead of their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have spoken to Malen’s representatives about a switch to the Premier League club to assess whether he’d be open to a move.

However, the Daily Express writes that Malen is also being tracked by Borussia Dortmund as the Bundesliga outfit look to sign a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

The media outlet suggest Dortmund are in a stronger position given that Liverpool FC need to sell to fund a move for Malen in the current transfer window.

Liverpool FC could use Divock Origi, Marko Grujic or Takumi Minamino as a makeweight in a deal for the PSV man, according to the report.

Malen scored 19 goals and made eight assists in 32 games for PSV in the Dutch top flight last term.

