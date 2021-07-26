Liverpool FC have failed with an opening bid of £86m for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Republicca, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that the Reds made a massive bid to sign the Euro 2020 star to add more depth to Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options.

The same article states that the Reds were prepared to make Chiesa the second-most expensive player in Premier League history before Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba.

According to the same story, the Serie A giants rejected Liverpool FC’s approach for the 23-year-old despite Juventus being under some financial pressure.

La Repubblica claim that Juventus manager Max Allegri considers Chiesa an indispensable member of his squad as the Italian coach prepares for his first season back in charge of the Turin side.

The report goes on to add that Jurgen Klopp believes that Chiesa would be the perfect player for his preferred 4-3-3 system but Juventus don’t want to sell the Italian.

Klopp is set to be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the duo play at the African Cup of Nations in January to leave the Reds boss requiring reinforcements up front this summer.

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last term.

