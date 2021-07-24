Liverpool FC are looking at AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking to fill the void left by the Netherlands international in the middle of the park following his switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The same article states that Kessie could be available in a cut-price deal this summer given that the AC Milan star has 12 months left to run on his current contract at the San Siro outfit.

According to the same story, the Reds are one of a number of clubs who have been alerted to Kessie’s uncertain situation at AC Milan ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The report goes on to reveal that Kessie is unhappy with AC Milan’s proposed new deal to cast doubt on his long-term future at the seven-time European champions.

Gazzetta dello Sport write that Liverpool FC are “especially interested” in Kessie ahead of fresh discussions between the African midfielder and AC Milan next week.

Kessie scored 13 times and made four assists in 37 games for AC Milan last season.

The 24-year-old has netted 30 times in 184 games for AC Milan since his move to Milan in 2017.

