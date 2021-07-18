Liverpool FC, Man United enter race to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar - report

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal for Lyon star Houssem Aouar this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 18 July 2021, 08:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Houssem Aouar to complicate Arsenal’s plans to sign the Lyon playmaker, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that the Gunners are long-term admirers of the France international after the north London side were unsuccessful in their bid to sign the 22-year-old last summer.

The same article states that Arsenal have been eyeing a fresh move for Aouar after Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid after his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the same story, Lyon are eager to offload Aouar this summer to ease their financial woes ahead of the 2021-22 season.

ESPN go on to write that Arsenal are now facing competition from three of their biggest Premier League rivals: Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Spurs.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC are looking to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

Liverpool FC have been tracking Aouar for some time as the Reds look to fill the Dutch midfielder’s void, according to the story.

ESPN reveal that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Aouar as they look to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

The website highlight that Arsenal and Spurs are still at the front of the queue to sign the Lyon man.

