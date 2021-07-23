Liverpool FC have earmarked West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential signing to improve Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Reds are looking to bolster their attack as Liverpool FC attempt to reclaim the Premier League crown from Manchester City.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at Bowen as a surprise candidate to come in and improve Jurgen Klopp’s options in wide areas for the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit believe Bowen has “massive potential” after he scored eight times and made five assists last term.

The report goes on to add that Bowen could be a natural replacement for Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri, who is attracting interest from Serie A giants Lazio.

Liverpool FC are looking to secure a £13m transfer fee for Shaqiri and the Reds could also offload Divock Origi and Takumu Minamino, according to the report.

West Ham signed the 24-year-old in an £18m initial fee from Hull City in January 2020.

Bowen has netted nine goals and has made nine assists in 51 games in the Premier League since his move to West Ham from Hull City.

