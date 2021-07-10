Jurgen Klopp wants three new Liverpool FC signings this summer – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in three new signings in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Klopp is looking to secure three new faces to bolster his squad ahead of a potential title challenge in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that the Reds boss is eager to complete a deal for Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman to add more attacking flair to his attack.

According to the same story, Klopp has included Coman on his transfer wish-list as the Reds boss identifies players who could help to fire Liverpool FC to a second title in three seasons.

The Daily Mirror go on to report that the Reds are interested in a left-sided attacker to provide competition for Sadio Mane as well as a new midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The same article states that Klopp is eager to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Lille’s Portugal international Renato Sanches.

Liverpool FC have already signed Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Reds finished in third place in the Premier League table last term to secure their place in the Champions League.

