‘The best fit’: Kylian Mbappe urged to join Liverpool FC

Kylian Mbappe should complete a move to Liverpool FC this summer, according to Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit.

The France international’s future has been a source of relentless debate this summer given Mbappe has just 12 months left to run on his current Paris Saint-Germain deal.

Mbappe has been linked with a potential switch to Real Madrid but the La Liga giants are suffering some financial difficulties which could prevent the Spanish side signing the 22-year-old.

The former AS Monaco forward has also been linked Liverpool FC this summer, with the Reds looking to bolster their current attack of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Former Arsenal midfielder Petit believes that Mbappe should complete a switch to Liverpool FC ahead of Real Madrid in the current transfer window.

“There are so few clubs in the world that can afford to pay his wages so it’s possible that if he did leave he would come to the Premier League,” Petit told Goal.

“The best fit for him might be Liverpool.”

Mbappe scored 27 times and made seven assists in 31 games in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

The French striker has scored 132 goals in 171 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at PSG.

The PSG striker has already scored 17 goals in 48 games for the France national team.

Liverpool FC finished in third spot in the Premier League last term.

