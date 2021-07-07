Liverpool FC are leading the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by ESPN, is reporting that the Reds are eager to capitalise on Mbappe’s uncertain future at PSG as the French striker continues to resist signing a new deal at the Ligue 1 giants despite having one year left to run on his current contract.

The same article states that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to launch a bid for the World Cup winner while his contract situation at Parc des Princes remains unresolved.

According to the same story however, PSG are adamant that Mbappe won’t be leaving the Ligue 1 side this summer despite the prospect of losing the 22-year-old on a free transfer next year.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the French club will be powerless to prevent Mbappe leaving Paris unless they can convince the former AS Monaco man to sign a new deal.

The same article suggests that Liverpool FC’s best chance of signing Mbappe could be this summer as other clubs will be able to offer huge contracts to the French youngster when he has six months left to run on his contract in January.

Mbappe scored 42 times and made 10 assists in all competitions for PSG last term.

