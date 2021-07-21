Liverpool FC are one of four clubs keeping tabs on Lewis Bate’s amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Chelsea FC, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Bate is the subject of interest from Liverpool FC, West Ham United, Leeds United and Southampton in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article stats that Bate has one year left to run on his current deal to create uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the south west London side.

According to the same story, the Chelsea FC teenager has delayed putting pen to paper on a new deal to secure his long-term future at the west London outfit.

The Daily Mail go on to write that Bate’s hesitancy has alerted Liverpool FC, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton to the prospect of signing Bate this summer.

The media outlet write that the 18-year-old is considered one of the next big prospects at Stamford Bridge, with the club producing talents such as Mason Mounts and Reece James in recent years.

Bate has been at Chelsea FC since the age of eight, working his way through the age groups to play for the west London side’s Under-19 team.

The teenager has been on the bench for Chelsea FC’s games against Bayern Munich, Sheffield United and Barnsley this term.

