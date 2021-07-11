Liverpool FC, Tottenham keeping tabs on Denmark playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard - report

Liverpool FC and Tottenham will have to pay £26m for Denmark international Mikkel Damsgaard, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 11 July 2021, 07:30 UK
Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay £26m to sign Denmark international Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Damsgaard is attracting a lot of interest this summer following his impressive performances for Denmark at the European championship.

The same article states that FC Barcelona and Juventus have both been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Sampdoria starlet following his performances at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Tottenham are also keen on Damsgaard after he scored against England and Russia at this summer’s tournament.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has increased Damsgaard’s price tag after his goals at the major tournament.

The Italian media outlet quote Ferrero as saying that Damsgaard is worth at least £34m after his goal against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Damsgaard scored two goals and made four assists in 35 games in Serie A last season after his move to Italian football from Norwegian side Nordsjaelland.

The 21-year-old moved to Sampdoria from Nordsjaelland in a £4m deal. The Denmark international scored 13 goals in 93 games in the Danish Superliga.

