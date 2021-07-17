Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that Real Madrid are finding it difficult to overhaul their squad this summer given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Spanish giants.

The same article states that los Blancos would like to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain but Real Madrid could struggle to get a deal over the line for the France international.

According to the same story, Ancelotti has warned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that the Italian head coach will still need a new attacker even if los Blancos don’t sign Mbappe.

Fichajes claim that the new Real Madrid manager has asked Perez to sign Salah from Liverpool as a stop-gap for Mbappe.

The Spanish media outlet highlight that Salah has two years left to run on his current deal so Real Madrid could get the Egypt international at a discounted price.

The 29-year-old wouldn’t block the path of young talents at the club given his age in the long term, according to the report.

Salah has scored 125 goals in 203 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Liverpool FC.

