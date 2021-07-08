Nicolas Anelka urges Kylian Mbappe to consider Arsenal, Liverpool FC move

Kylian Mbappe should consider a move to the Premier League this summer if the France striker wants to win the Ballon d’Or, according to Nicolas Anelka.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker endured a difficult Euro 2020 tournament after the 22-year-old failed to get on the score-sheet despite 15 attempts on goal.

Mbappe missed the crucial spot-kick in France’s penalty shootout defeat by Switzerland in the round of 16 to end the world champions’ hopes of winning the European championship.

The former AS Monaco striker has 12 months left to run on his current deal at PSG – a situation which has uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s future in the French capital.

Mbappe has been linked with a potential move to Premier League side Liverpool FC and La Liga giants Real Madrid in the current transfer window.

Anelka, who played for Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City during a decorated career, believes Mbappe should consider a switch to a Premier League club this summer.

“If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point,” Anelka told The Athletic.

“Whatever you do in Paris will be good, but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France. The best leagues are in England and Spain, so you didn’t compete with the best players in the best league.’

“You will have to decide.

“If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best. You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG. The French league is not easy, don’t get me wrong, but I think the toughest league is in England.

“So, if you want to be one of the best, then do what you do in Paris but with Chelsea or United or Arsenal or Manchester City or Liverpool. Or go to Spain to Madrid or Barcelona. Or maybe Italy.

“Then we can speak about a more global impact.”

Mbappe scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 31 games in Ligue 1 last term.

The France international has netted 132 goals in 171 games in all competitions for PSG over the past four seasons.

Mbappe started his professional career at AS Monaco before he completed a move to PSG in 2017.

The French striker has already won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns and the Coupe de Ligue twice.

