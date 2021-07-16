Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC have earmarked Barella as a player capable of improving their midfield options.

The same article states that the Reds were impressed with Sardinia-born Barella’s performance as Italy beat England in the European championship final at Wembley last weekend.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC could face competition from their bitter rivals Manchester United in the current transfer market after Barella’s stock rose thanks to his fine performances at Euro 2020.

Calciomercato go on to write, however, that Inter are unlikely to be prepared to part company with Barella this summer after the 24-year-old played a key role in their title-winning campaign.

Inter are thought to value Barella at around £60m which is substantially more than the £38m transfer fee that the Serie A champions paid Cagliari in 2019, according to the report.

Barella scored three times and made seven assists in 36 games in Inter’s title-winning campaign last season.

The Italy international started his career at Cagliari, where he scored seven times in 112 games in all competitions.

Barella has netted 14 goals in his Inter career so far.

