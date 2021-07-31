Liverpool FC have been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba by the Manchester United midfielder’s agent, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Raiola has approached Liverpool FC to alert them to the possibility of signing the central midfielder in the current transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC made Raiola aware that they weren’t interested in signing the World Cup winner before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit did inform Raiola that they would reconsider their position if Pogba doesn’t sign a new contract in the January transfer window.

Le10Sport go on to add that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the France international after opening talks over a possible deal in recent weeks.

The media outlet add that Manchester United are still unsure about the 28-year-old’s long-term future.

Pogba, whose contract expires next summer, scored three goals and made three assists in 26 games in the Premier League last season.

The former Juventus midfielder has only managed to win the Europa League and the League Cup since his return to Manchester United in a club-record £89m deal back in 2016.

Pogba has netted 38 times in 199 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

