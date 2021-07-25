Liverpool FC to rival Tottenham for Pedro Neto - report

Liverpool FC are interested in Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Sunday 25 July 2021, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Neto is attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs in the current transfer window following his impressive performances over the past two seasons.

The same article states that Wolves could be tempted into selling Neto in order to raise transfer funds for their new manager Bruno Lage after Nuno Espirito Santo took over the reins at Spurs.

According to the same story, the West Midlands club have received a lot of interest in Neto after he established himself as a promising winger in the Premier League.

90Min is reporting that Liverpool FC, Tottenham and Serie A giants Juventus have all submitted enquiries about the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The media outlet add that Wolves would be willing to sell Neto if they receive a big-money offer for the former Braga attacker.

Neto scored five goals and made six assists in 31 games in the Premier League last term.

The 21-year-old has played for Braga, Lazio and Wolves in his fledgling career so far.

Neto has netted 10 times in 79 games in all competitions for Wolves over the past two seasons.

Wolves paid £16m for Neto to sign the Portuguese winger from Lazio in 2019.

