Liverpool FC and Arsenal are both interested signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Onze Mondial is reporting that the Portugal international is attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool FC in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Sanches is garnering a lot of admiring glances from a number of top European clubs thanks to the 23-year-old’s outstanding performances at Euro 2020.

According to the same story, some of the Portuguese midfielder’s suitors are indifferent to the prospect of signing Sanches but Arsenal and Liverpool FC have a strong interest.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal and Liverpool FC appreciate the 23-year-old’s ability to cover both boxes after his talismanic displays in Ligue 1 and at Euro 2020.

Onze Mondial don’t outline what sort of transfer fee Sanches would command if Lille were talked into selling one of their prized assets in the current transfer window.

Sanches scored one goal and made three assists in 23 games in Ligue 1 last season to help Lille win the French top-flight crown ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Lille midfielder played in all four of Portugal’s games at Euro 2020, proving to be one of his country’s most-impressive performers.

Sanches made 15 appearances for Swansea in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season while on loan from Bayern Munich.

