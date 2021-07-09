Liverpool FC are ready to open talks with Lille about signing Renato Sanches, according to reports.

Journalist Nicolo Schira, as quoted by The Daily Star is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the former Swansea City midfielder after his impressive performances at the European championship this summer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are in the market to sign a new central midfielder after Georginio Wijnaldum completed a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer on a free transfer.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Portugal international following his standout performances for his club and country over the past 12 months.

Liverpool FC have opened discussions with Lille over a permanent deal to sign the 23-year-old ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season, according to the report.

Sanches scored one goal and made three assists in 23 games in the French top flight last term.

The Portugal international helped Lille to win the Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris Saint-Germain last term.

The former Benfica midfielder has scored five times in 59 games in all competitions for the French club.

Sanches spent four seasons at Bayern Munich before Lille signed the Portuguese midfielder in a £20m deal in the 2019 summer transfer window.

