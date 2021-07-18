Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Saul Niguez’s situation at Atletico Madrid, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet AS is reporting that the Spain international is facing an uncertain future at the La Liga champions beyond the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Saul has several options available to him as he looks to end his long affiliation with Atletico Madrid.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona appear to be at the front of the queue to sign Saul in a cut-price deal this summer.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are looking at Saul as a potential replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the Spain international and the Red Devils could rekindle their interest, according to the Spanish media outlet.

AS go on to report that there is no official agreement between Saul and FC Barcelona despite recent transfer speculation.

Saul has scored two goals and has made one assist in 33 games in the Spanish top flight last term.

The Atletico star has scored 43 times in 337 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at los Rojiblancos.

Saul has won the La Liga title, two Europa League crowns, the Copa del Rey, Uefa Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

