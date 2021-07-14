Liverpool FC have received a possible boost in their bid to sign Saul Niguez after Atletico Madrid completed a deal for Rodrigo De Paul on Monday, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Saul as the Reds look to sign a long-term replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum.

The same article states that Atletico completed a deal to sign De Paul despite the Udinese midfielder being previously linked with the Anfield outfit.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC could still benefit from Atletico’s deal for the Argentina international given the Merseyside outfit are interested in Saul.

The report goes on to add that Atletico are prepared to sell Saul if the La Liga champions receive a bid in the region of €40m (£35m) for the Spain international.

The Daily Mail write that the Merseyside outfit are in pole position to sign Saul but the Reds could face competition from FC Barcelona if the Camp Nou outfit can raise the funds to sign the Atletico midfielder.

Saul scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in the Spanish top flight last season.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Atletico after breaking into Diego Simeone’s side in the 2012-13 season.

