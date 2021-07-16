Liverpool FC are willing to use one of Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri as a makeweight in a deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are interested in a deal to sign Saul in the current transfer window and the Reds are prepared to let Origi or Shaqiri move in the opposite direction as part of the proposed move.

The same article states that the six-time European champions have already failed with a £34m bid to sign the Spanish midfielder despite Atletico signing Rodrigo De Paul at the weekend.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC will have to pay around £42m to sign the 26-year-old from Atletico after los Rojiblancos established their asking price for Saul.

Mundo Deportivo go on to claim that Saul is Liverpool FC’s top target in the summer transfer window after Georginio Wijnaldum swapped the Merseyside club for Paris Saint-Germain.

Saul scored two goals and made one assist in 33 games in La Liga last term as he helped Diego Simeone’s side to win the Spanish top-flight crown.

The Elche-born star has come through the ranks at Atletico under Simeone.

Saul has netted 43 times in 337 games in all competitions over the past nine seasons at Atletico.

The Spain international has won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League twice and the Super Cup at Atletico.

