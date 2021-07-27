Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool FC to sign ‘perfect replacement’ for Georginio Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp considers Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as the “perfect replacement” for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at potential midfield options to replace the Netherlands international in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Reds are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old after the Merseyside outfit thought about signing Tielemans from Anderlecht in 2017.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are facing competition from a number of Premier League clubs for the highly-rated Belgium international this summer.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Klopp believes Tielemans is the “perfect replacement” for the Dutch midfielder as he looks to sign what he considers a “controlling midfielder”.

The media outlet add that the Merseyside outfit are also looking at Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid playmaker Saul Niguez.

Wijnaldum completed a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool FC last week after his contract expired at the six-time European champions.

The Netherlands international helped Liverpool FC to win the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa World Club Cup during his stint at Anfield.

Liverpool FC finished in third position in the Premier League table last term.

