Liverpool FC aren’t set to pursue their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that Liverpool FC are big admirers of the Belgium international following his performances for Leicester over the past few seasons.

The same article states that the Foxes have offered a long-term deal to Tielemans in a bid to secure the Belgian’s long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

According to the same story, the Reds are in the market to sign a new central midfielder after Georginio Wijnaldum completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Telegraph go on to report that Tielemans has two years left to run on his current deal to create a little uncertainty surrounding his long-term plans.

The media outlet claim that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the 24-year-old but the Reds believe it would take a huge offer to convince Leicester to sell Tielemans.

Liverpool FC will therefore not pursue their interest in Tielemans given their belief that Leicester would demand a massive transfer fee, according to the report.

Tielemans scored six times and made four assists in 38 games in the Premier League last season.

The 24-year-old has netted 17 goals in 108 games in all competitions for Leicester.

