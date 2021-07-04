Fabrizio Romano provides update on Harry Kane amid Man City link

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they will be able to keep Harry Kane at the club beyond this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old striker’s future has become a source of speculation in recent weeks after Spurs once again failed to win a major trophy last season and missed out on a place in the Champions League for next term.

Kane, who is yet to win a major trophy with Tottenham Hotspur, has been touted as a target for Manchester City in recent weeks as Pep Guardiola looks to add to his attacking line-up at The Etihad.

The England international’s contract in north London is not due to expire until the summer of 2024 so Spurs are not under any contractual pressure to sell the forward this year.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will step up their interest in the striker this summer or not, but Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that Spurs remain confident that they will be able to keep Kane at the club beyond this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 30 June, Romano said: “Man City want to do an important deal after the Euros.

“They made this bid for Harry Kane some days ago. It is £100m with the possibility of including players in the negotiation. Raheem Sterling doesn’t want to be included but maybe other players [could be].

“At the moment, what I know is that Tottenham are still saying the player is not leaving the club.

“Tottenham are convinced they can keep the player at the club.”

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League as Spurs ended up in seventh place in the table last term.

