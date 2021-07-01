Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Raheem Sterling deserves more respect after he netted England’s opener in their 2-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020.

The Manchester City attacker has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up for Gareth Southgate’s men at the tournament and he netted his third goal in four games as he helped to fire the Three Lions to a memorable win over their bitter rivals at Wembley in the last 16 on Tuesday night.

Sterling also scored the winners for England in their victories over both the Czech Republic and Croatia in the group stage to help the Three Lions come top of Group D.

The 26-year-old has been criticised for his inconsistent performances for England in the past but former Manchester United star Ferdinand has now stated his belief that Sterling is deserving of huge amounts of respect following his performances in this summer’s tournament so far.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Tuesday night after the win, Ferdinand said: “Please can we start putting a bit more respect on Raheem Sterling’s name now, please!

“We said before the game, that this is an opportunity to become a national hero.

“He’s got three goals, he’s been the one in this tournament who we needed to lift us and get us over the line and get us a result. He’s the person we looked to.

“What a professional, hard worker, the courage is one of the things I love about him. He’s one of them players who has the ability to scare you.

“He’s hard to read, his trickery. At this stage of his career he’s producing the end product, he’s decisive and deciding games. I believe that this kid has been at that level (world class).”

Sterling scored 10 goals and made seven assists for Manchester City last season as he helped Pep Guardiola’s men to win the Premier League title.

