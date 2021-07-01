Journalist suggest Man City could make these two signings

Manchester City may be able to complete deals to sign both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, according to reporter Julien Laurens.

The Citizens are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new recruits ahead of next season as they look to add to their squad before their title defence.

Manchester City have been linked with a number of potential signings this summer and both Tottenham striker Kane and Aston Villa playmaker Grealish have been touted as possible targets for the Citizens.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions will make official offers for either of the two England internationals, who are currently on duty at Euro 2020.

Whether Manchester City would be able to afford both Kane and Grealish this summer and still adhere to Financial Fair Play rules also remains to be seen.

However, ESPN reporter Laurens has suggested that the Citizens may well be able to bring in both players this summer.

Speaking to ESPN FC on 28 June, Laurens said about Man City’s interest in both players: “It seems that it’s both Grealish and Kane potentially. They think they have the money for both.

“Financial Fair Play is a bit looser this summer. So I think if there is one summer you can over the top a bit, it’s this one.

“If they sign Grealish and Kane, it would be incredible. I don’t know how realistic it is.

“I think it’s more realistic they’ll sign Grealish then Kane. Kane is a far tougher deal.

“If you’re Villa, Grealish has been at your club forever, he’s your club captain, it’s hard to deny him this opportunity to play with Pep and in the Champions League.”

Kane scored his first goal for England at Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening when he netted their second goal in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Wembley in the last 16, with substitute Grealish setting up the Tottenham forward.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip