Jose Mourinho is keen on a deal for AS Roma to sign Alex Telles from Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Portuguese head coach is currently settling into his new role as AS Roma boss after having been drafted in by the Italian club following his exit from Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Telles signed for Manchester United last summer from FC Porto but the Brazilian made only a limited impact at Old Trafford last term after he was limited to just eight starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

In total, the 28-year-old full-back made 23 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they finished second in the table and without a trophy.

Mourinho is keen on a move to bring the left-back to the Italian capital this summer but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed, according to Castles.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “AS Roma have an interest in Alex Telles of Manchester United.

“Mourinho likes the player. He’d take him if a deal could be agreed.

“The guidance I have on that is Telles is significantly beyond the budget that Roma are allowing Mourinho for a left-back.

“They’re looking for €15m as a maximum for a transfer fee and wages of about €1.5m net, which is way beyond the figures Manchester United would request for a player they signed last summer even though he was a back-up for Luke Shaw last season.”

Telles made two assists in the Premier League for the Red Devils last term.

Manchester United will be aiming to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they failed to win a trophy last term.

