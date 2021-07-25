Paul Merson makes prediction about Man United, Arsenal for next season

Paul Merson believes that Manchester United are on course to be one of the main title contenders next season, with Arsenal set to miss out on a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place and without a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

Manchester United have already begun their summer recruitment drive by signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The Old Trafford outfit are also being linked with a host of other potential signings this summer as they look to prepare their squad for the new season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be focused on trying to break back into the top four next season after they finished in eighth place and without a trophy last term.

The Gunners did not qualify for Europe and so will be focused purely on domestic affairs next term.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is expecting Manchester United to be one of the main contenders for the title, but he doesn’t think Arsenal or Tottenham will make the top four, which he thinks will be unchanged from last season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “United I don’t think are far away. When Marcus Rashford is back from his injury he’ll be fresh as a daisy.

“I think he starts in their best XI with Jadon Sancho the other side of Edinson Cavani.

“Add in Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba and you know they will score goals. They like to counter-attack and I think they’ll do that even more now.”

He added: “I think the top four are miles ahead of everyone else to be honest. I can’t see Arsenal or Tottenham or Leicester or anyone else forcing their way in.”

